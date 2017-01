At Van Buren, Breann Bradbury recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Central Aroostook of Mars Hill to the win.

Ashlee Harris added 11 points for the Panthers.

Tiffany Morrow had seven points and nine rebounds for Van Buren

Central Aroostook: Kat. Levesque 1-1-3; Kas. Levesque 1-2-4; Bradbury 6-0-12; Harris 4-3-11; Wright 2-2-6; Cyr 1-0-2; Coffin 1-0-2

Van Buren: Rioux 0-3-3; LaJoie 2-0-4; Morrow 2-3-7; Caron 0-1-1; Gendreau 1-0-2

Cen. Aroostook (8-2) 10 20 29 40

Van Buren (1-10) 5 10 14 17