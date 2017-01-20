GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Aroostook 34 at Southern Aroostook 47

Jan. 20, 2017, at 8:16 p.m.

At Dyer Brook, Sydney Brewer scored 16 points to lead the way for the Warriors (11-0) as they defeated Central Aroostook.

Katelyn Slauenwhite tallied 15 points for Southern Aroostook.

Katie Levesque led the way for the 9-3 Panthers of Mars Hill with eight points.

CAHS: 12 15 24 34

SAHS: 12 32 41 47

CAHS: Kt. Levesque 1-6-8, Ka. Levesque 0-2-2, Dominque 2-1-5, Bradbury 3-1-7, C. Harris 2-1-5, A. Harris 3-0-7, Wright, Cyr, Garrison

SAHS: Vining, Porter 1-0-3, Daggett 3-0-6, Landry, Brewer 6-4-16, Slauenwhite 6-0-15, Cummings 3-1-7

3-pt goals: Kt. Levesque, A. Harris; Porter, Slauenwhite 4

