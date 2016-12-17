At Madawaska, Zach Crouch tossed in 25 points to lead the Panthers of Mars Hill past the Owls.

Ben Thomas scored 11 points and Brayden Bradbury 11 for Central Aroostook.

Matt Cyr netted 14 points and Tristan Cyr 13 for Madawaska.

Central Aroostook: B. Thomas 4-2-11, Z. Crouch 9-7-25, B. Bradbury 4-2-10, C. Harris 0-1-1, C. Kingsbury 2-0-4, C. Bradbury 3-0-9, G. Miller 1-0-3, W. Fulton 1-0-2, H. Kingsbury, J. Carvell, C. Garrison,

Madawaska: M. Cyr 6-1-14, L. Lavoie 0-1-1, T. Cyr 5-0-13, Z. Epstein 0-1-1, B. Hebert 6-1-13, R. Desjardins 2-0-4, M. Hebert, S. Kuptchik.

Central Aroostook: 24 37 53 65

Madawaska: 13 21 32 49

3pt goals: B. Thomas, C. Bradbury 3, G. Miller; Matt Cyr 4, Tristan Cyr 3