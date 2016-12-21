GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Aroostook 65 at Limestone 26

Dec. 21, 2016, at 9:28 p.m.

At Limestone, Kayla Martin registered 13 points as the Panthers of Mars Hill defeated Limestone.

Katie Levesque added 10 points and Katie Levesque nine for Central Aroostook. Breanne Bradbury also had nine points.

Taylor Labreck paced Limestone with 15 points.

Central Aroostook: K Martin 6-1-13, Kat. Levesque 4-1-10, Kas.Levesque 3-3-9,  Bradbury 4-1-9,  Harris 3-1-7,  Wright 3-1-7, Harris 2-0-4, Dominque 1-0-2,  Cyr 1-0-2,  Coffin 1-0-2,  Nicholas,  Walls

Limestone: Labreck 7-1-15, Bragg 3-1-7, Tucker 1-0-2,  Dillenbeck 1-0-2,  Dillenbeck,  Roy

Cen. Aroostook 25 33 51 65

Limestone 9 13 13 26

3-pt goals: Katie Levesque

