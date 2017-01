At Fort Fairfield, Central Aroostook opened up a 30-11 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Ashlee Harris had 19 points and Kassie Levesque added 13 more for the Panthers of Mars Hill.

Fort Fairfield was led by Cammi King-Demerchant with 24 points.

Cen. Aroostook 11 30 44 56

Fort Fairfield 6 11 26 41

3-point goals: Katie Levesque, A.Harris 2; Campbell 2, King-Demerchant 2

JV: Central Aroostook 40-36