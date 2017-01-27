BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Aroostook 64 at Ashland 36

Jan. 27, 2017, at 7:33 p.m.

At Ashland, Ben Thomas netted 16 points to lead Central Aroostook of Mars Hill to the win.

Brayden Bradbury added 15 points and Zach Crouch 13 for the Panthers.

Kyle Beaulier paced Ashland with 18 points.

Central Aroostook: Thomas 6-2-16, H. Kingsbury, Pryor, Crouch 5-3-13, B. Bradbury 4-1-15, Carvell, Harris 3-0-8, C. Kingsbury 1-0-2

C. Bradbury 1-1-4, Miller 1-0-2, Garrison 0-1-1, Fulton 0-3-3

Ashland: Doughty, Haley 1-3-5, Berry, Craig, Clark 4-0-8, Beaulier 6-6-18, Wortman, M. Deaby 2-1-5

CAHS 8 34 54 64

Ashland 4 16 26 36

3-pt. goals: Thomas 2, B. Bradbury 4, Harris 2, C. Bradbury

