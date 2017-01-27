At Ashland, Ben Thomas netted 16 points to lead Central Aroostook of Mars Hill to the win.

Brayden Bradbury added 15 points and Zach Crouch 13 for the Panthers.

Kyle Beaulier paced Ashland with 18 points.

Central Aroostook: Thomas 6-2-16, H. Kingsbury, Pryor, Crouch 5-3-13, B. Bradbury 4-1-15, Carvell, Harris 3-0-8, C. Kingsbury 1-0-2

C. Bradbury 1-1-4, Miller 1-0-2, Garrison 0-1-1, Fulton 0-3-3

Ashland: Doughty, Haley 1-3-5, Berry, Craig, Clark 4-0-8, Beaulier 6-6-18, Wortman, M. Deaby 2-1-5

CAHS 8 34 54 64

Ashland 4 16 26 36

3-pt. goals: Thomas 2, B. Bradbury 4, Harris 2, C. Bradbury