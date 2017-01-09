At Hodgdon, Matt Tuttle hit a shot late in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it in to overtime, then the Hawks outscored the Panthers 14-9 in the extra period to earn the win.

Hodgdon (7-3) was led by Daden Palmer with 15 and Kevin McAfee added 14.

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill (6-3) was led by Ben Thomas with a game-high 19 points. Zach Crouch chipped in 14 points.

CAHS: Thomas 7-2-19, Crouch 6-2-14, B. Bradbury 4-1-9, Harris 1-1-4, C. Bradbury, C. Kingsbury, Miller

Hodgdon: D. Palmer 5-4-15, McAfee 6-2-14, Merritt 2-1-6, Ramsey 1-3-5, Foster 2-1-5, M. Tuttle 1-1-4, Buzzell 1-0-2, A. Tuttle, J. Palmer, Nash, B. Tuttle

CAHS 10 18 28 37 46

Hodgdon 6 20 25 37 51

3-pt. goals: Thomas 3, Harris; M. Tuttle, D. Palmer, Merritt

JV

Hodgdon 45-27