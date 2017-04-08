Head Coach Jordan Yanni turned to left-hander Nathan Huot (Biddeford, Maine) in the second game of the afternoon. In his first start of the season, Huot allowed eight earned on 12 hits through 4.1 innings.

CCRI took another early lead—this time it was Joe Michael with a solo homerun in the first at-bat of the game. The Knights extended their lead in the second when Michael again delivered with a two-RBI triple.

The only offense for the home team came in the bottom-half of the fourth when sophomore Edgar Montan (Santiago, Dominican Republic) poked a single to right to score Chabot. CCRI broke it open with a five-run fifth inning to take a commanding 8-1 lead, and eventually win by a 10-run margin.

The Knights were aided by a solid pitching performance from starter Shane Kittila who earned the win going five strong.

In a post-game interview, Coach Yanni commented, “We battled today against a talented CCRI squad. In both games we played from behind and I was pleased with our ability to keep the energy and manufacture runs with runners in scoring position—we get another chance tomorrow.”

SMCC now stands 5-6-1 overall as the Knight improve to 15-3.