Sophomore Amos Herrin (Wilton, Maine) earned the start on the bump for the SeaWolves in the first of the double dip. In his second start of the season, Herrin tossed a complete seven innings and allowed seven runs, four earned, on 11 hits. The right-hander faced 36 batters and recorded six strikeouts.

The Knights jumped on the board in their first at-bats with two-out back-to-back doubles to take a 1-0 lead. The SeaWolves evened the score in the bottom-half of the second when sophomore Carter Chabot (Lewiston, Maine) clobbered a solo shot over the center field fence.

CCRI would tack on two more before SMCC would again even the score by way of a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice. The Knights broke it open in the fifth pushing across three runs on four hits to reclaim a 6-3 lead.

The SeaWolves were only able to muster one run against CCRI’s Dave Simmons who came on in relief and struck out nine of the 16 batters he faced. Simmons worked out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh to shut the door on a 7-4 win.

CCRI’s Matt Kennedy earned the win going four strong allowing just three runs on two hits. Herrin was taxed with the loss.