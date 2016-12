FARMINGTON, Maine — Castleton University jumped out to a 42-27 halftime lead and never looked back en route to an 83-66 victory over UMaine-Farmington on Friday night.

Chad Copeland’s 23-point effort led the Spartans, and he also had eight rebounds. Tondi Mushandu tossed in 16 points and Jordan Nelson 12 for Castleton.

UMaine-Farmington was led by Ryan Camrie’s 14 points.