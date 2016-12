FARMINGTON, Maine — Makayla Farrara tossed in a game-high 25 points as Castleton University held off UMaine-Farmington 49-47 in a North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game Friday night.

Amanda Beatty had 12 points and seven rebounds for 3-0 Castleton.

Kennadi Grover led UMaine-Farmington (0-4) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Abby Hasson added seven points and eight rebounds.