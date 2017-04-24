Castleton 9, Thomas 0

Castleton’s offense came out firing in the opening frame as they plated four runs. Timi Carone, Baker and Kayley Fountain led off with three base hits. Carone came in first as she scored on a wild pitch. Gouger followed up with a three-run homerun to left field that just cleared the fence for a 4-0 advantage.

The Spartans added another run in the top of the third as unearned run from Theberge extended the lead.

Castleton exploded for four more runs in the sixth to end the scoring at 9-0. The inning was led by a two-RBI double from Baker, an RBI single from Swaine, and a sacrifice fly from Carpenter.

Taylor Paquette was strong in the circle for the Spartans, throwing five innings, scattering three hits and no runs.

Chelsea Hale (Moreno Valley, Ca.) was given the loss for Thomas after 5.1 innings, 11 hits and eight runs (six earned).