Castleton 3, Thomas 2

The Terriers pushed across the first run in the bottom of the first as a sacrifice fly from Courtney Veilleux (Sidney, Maine) plated Lexi Colpack (Franklin, N.H.) for an early lead.

Tori Swaine and Jordan Gouger began the next frame with back-to-back singles to get runners on. Karli Theberge reached on an error at second to bring in Swaine to tie the game up at 1-1.

The Spartans took the lead in top of the fourth on an RBI double from Briley Blackbird that brought in McKinlie Carpenter.

In the final inning, Castleton plated an insurance run as Sara Baker doubled to right field, scoring Sami Carlo.

The Terriers looked for two-out rally in the bottom of the inning, as Colpack’s single through the left side scored a run to cut the deficit to one. Spartan pitcher Kayla Wood forced the next batter to pop out to finish the game at 3-2.

Sydney LeBourveau (Jericho, Vt.) shouldered the loss for Thomas on the mound in seven innings of work, allowing seven hits and three runs (two earned).

Wood earned the victory for the Spartans to improve to 5-4 with a complete game, seven hits and two runs (one earned).