STANDISH, Maine – Senior Kelsey Dumond (Lewiston, Maine) scored two goals and assisted on another to help Saint Joseph’s College (4-5) blank Castleton State University (3-7), 5-0, in non-conference field hockey action on a soggy Sunday afternoon at Mercy Field.

THE LEAD

Saint Joseph’s freshman Maddy Beaulieu (West Gardiner, Maine) put the Monks on the board early with her second collegiate strike, off a Dumond pass, in the 14th minute but the hosts did not hit pay dirt again until nearly 30 minutes later, when junior captain Hayley Winslow (Falmouth, Maine) scored the first of four second-half goals to account for the 5-0 final.

THE KEEPERS

The Monks employed a pair of keepers in the victory, as sophomore Megan Baker (Gorham, Maine) went untested in the first half and freshman Kaylin Mansir (Gardiner, Maine) stopped the only shot she faced in the second stanza.

Castleton freshman netminder Tashia Pashby-Rockwood (Williston, Vt.) made nine saves in the losing effort.

TEAM STATS

Saint Joseph’s held considerable in shots (20-5) and shots on goal (14-1) while Castleton maintained a 9-7 lead in penalty corners on the afternoon.

HISTORICALLY SPEAKING

With the result, Saint Joseph’s improves to 7-9 in the history of the series with Castleton State University, a team that defeated the Royal Blue by a 2-1 margin in Vermont last fall. The Monks and Spartans faced each other nine times – four regular-season games and three in the postseason – in seven seasons (2008-13) as North Atlantic Conference (NAC) rivals.