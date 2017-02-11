At the Newman Gym in Bangor, Castleton State held Husson University scoreless over the game’s final 5:29 and pulled within one game of the Eagles in the North Atlantic Conference standings behind Amanda Beatty’s game-high 24 points.

Beatty also had six rebounds.

Castleton State avenged a 68-36 thrashing on Jan. 20, and improved to 15-8 overall, 13-3 in the NAC. Husson is now 18-4 and 14-2 and has lost two of its last three.

Ashlie Fay, who had two clinching free throws with nine seconds left, had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists along with two steals. Alexis Quenneville also had 11 points for the winners and Taylor Raiche gave the Spartans the lead for good with a layup with 2:16 remaining.

Husson, which missed its final seven field attempts during the scoreless drought, received 21 points from Chandler Guerrette along with five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Kenzie Worcester had 18 points and five rebounds. Denae Johnson had three steals for the Eagles who shot just 23.4 percent from the floor (15-for-64).

Husson has games left with Thomas College and UM-Farmington and can clinch the regular title with wins over both.