At Fort Kent, the Warriors took a slim lead at the end of each of the first three quarters and held on to notch the win over the Vikings.

Cassidy Lovley sparked the Warriors (1-0) with 16 points and Libby LaPointe chipped in with eight.

Gabrielle Marquis and Paige Espling each scored 16 points to lead the Vikings (0-2).

Caribou: Marquis: 4-5-15, Espling: 6-2-15, Rodriguez: 3-0-6, Soucy: 0-3-3, Gerakaris: 1-0-2, Thornton, McLaughlin, Skidgel, Susi, Stratton, Clark

Story continues below advertisement.

Fort Kent: Lovley: 3-9-16, LaPointe: 3-1-8, Roy: 2-1-5, Pelletier: 2-0-5, O’Leary: 2-0-4, Hafford: 2-0-4, Tanguay, Haggenmiller, Desjardins, Thibeault

3-pt. goals: Marquis 2, Espling; Lovley, LaPointe, Pelletier

Caribou 5-15-27-41

Fort Kent 12-19-28-42

JV: Fort Kent 45-18