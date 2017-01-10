GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caribou 46 at Presque Isle 76

Jan. 10, 2017, at 9:12 p.m.

At Presque Isle, the Wildcats made 16 3-point shots, including eight in the first quarter, in rolling past Caribou.

Emily Wheaton paced Presque Isle with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, while Skyler Vogel tallied 14 points. Emily Lagerstrom and Meg Boone added 12 apiece.

Gabrielle Marquis had 15 points and Paige Espling 10 for Caribou.

Caribou: Thornton, Doucette 3-0-7, McLaughlin, Skidgel, Rodriquez, Marquis 6-2-15, Espling 5-0-10, Susi 1-2-5, Stratton 1-0-2, Soucy 2-3-7, Gerakaris, Clark, Robbins

Presque Isle: Koch 0-1-1, Michaud, Wheaton 7-0-20, Skidgel, Moreau, 1-1-3, Boone 4-0-12 Rodriguez 2-0-4, Haley 1-1-4, Lagerstrom 4-0-12, Jandreau 2-0-5, Kingsbury, Vogel 6-2-14, Thompson 0-1-1

3-point goals: Doucette, Marquis, Susi; Wheaton 6, Boone 4, Haley, Lagerstrom 4, Jandreau

Caribou 8 27 34 46

Presque Isle 28 48 57 76

JV: Presque Isle 59-19

