At Orono, the Red Riots used a 27-9 first quarter run to surge past Caribou.

Jake Koffman led all scorers with 16 for Orono, while Keenan Collett added 14 points. Nate Desisto and Connor Robertson each contributed 12 points apiece.

The Vikings were paced by Austin Findlen’s 15 points. Parker Deprey and Alex Bouchard contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Caribou 9 23 32 40

Orono 27 41 55 75

Caribou: A. Bouchard 3-2-10, T. Hand 1-0-2, N. Rosado 0-1-1, A. Findlen 5-4-15, P. Deprey 5-0-12

Orono: J. Koffman 6-4-16, N. Desisto 4-4-12, J. Spencer 1-0-2, E. Kenefic 1-0-2, C. Robertson 5-2-12, C. McCluskey 2-2-6, J. Coutts 3-1-9, K. Collett 7-0-14, M. Lucy 1-0-2