BOYS BASKETBALL

Caribou 40 at Orono 75

Jan. 07, 2017, at 7:10 p.m.

At Orono, the Red Riots used a 27-9 first quarter run to surge past Caribou.

Jake Koffman led all scorers with 16 for Orono, while Keenan Collett added 14  points. Nate Desisto and Connor Robertson each contributed 12 points apiece.

The Vikings were paced by Austin Findlen’s 15 points. Parker Deprey and Alex Bouchard contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Caribou 9 23 32 40

Orono 27 41 55 75

Caribou: A. Bouchard 3-2-10, T. Hand 1-0-2, N. Rosado 0-1-1, A. Findlen 5-4-15, P. Deprey 5-0-12

Orono: J. Koffman 6-4-16, N. Desisto 4-4-12, J. Spencer 1-0-2, E. Kenefic 1-0-2, C. Robertson 5-2-12, C. McCluskey 2-2-6, J. Coutts 3-1-9, K. Collett 7-0-14, M. Lucy 1-0-2

View stories by school

  1. LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020
  2. Union: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget releaseUnion: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget release
  3. Where Maine is losing its workers the fastestWhere Maine is losing its workers the fastest
  4. Waldoboro man dies when plow truck, pickup collide on Maine Turnpike
  5. ‘The ice is very treacherous,’ Maine Game Warden warns‘The ice is very treacherous,’ Maine Game Warden warns