At Old Town, Alex Ezzy notched a goal plus an assist to pace Caribou past Old Town.

Hayden Hunter and Austin Findlen added goals and Cullin Caverhill an assist for the 2-0 Vikings. Noah Hixon stopped four of five s hots.

Jacob Harrison scored on a penalty kick for 0-1 Old Town. Tyler McCannell came up with 12 saves on 15 shots.

JV: Caribou 5-0