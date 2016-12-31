GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caribou 49 at MDI 57

Dec. 31, 2016, at 3:26 p.m.

At Bar Harbor, the Trojans pulled out to a 13-point first-quarter lead and did not relinquish it.

Sophomores Madeleine Good and Georgia Candage sparked Mount Desert Island with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Julia Watras tallied 10 points.

Gabrielle Marquis scored a game-best 19 points to lead Caribou, while Maddie Doucette and Rachel Soucy netted 10 points each.

Caribou: Thornton, Doucette 3-2-10, McLaughlin, Marquis 7-3-19, Espling 3-0-6, Susi, Soucy 2-5-10, Gerakaris, Clark 1-2-4, Robbins

MDI: M. Watras 1-3-5, J. Watras 4-1-10, Miller 1-0-3, Banks 0-1-1, Clarito 1-0-3, Good 6-3-15, Candage 7-0-14, E. Watras, M. Hamor, H. Chamberlain 2-0-6

Caribou 6 18 34 49

MDI 17 32 41 57

3-pt. goals: Doucette 2, Marquis 2, Soucy; J. Watras, Miller, Clarito, Chamberlain 2

