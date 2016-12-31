BOYS BASKETBALL

Caribou 28 at MDI 67

Dec. 31, 2016, at 3:36 p.m.

At Bar Harbor, the Trojans manufactured a 20-point halftime advantage en route to the win.

Graham Good spearheaded a balanced effort for Mount Desert Island with 12 points. Russell Kropff, Devin Parlatore and Derek Collin tossed in 10 points apiece.

Tharen Hand and Parker Deprey led Caribou with eight points each.

Caribou: Bouchard 2-1-6, Caverhill, Berkoski, Paul, Hand 3-0-8, Rosado, Findlen 1-4-6, Deprey 4-0-8, Anderson

MDI: Phelps 2-0-6, Reeves, Rich 1-0-2, Good 6-0-12, Lee 2-0-4, Snurkowski 1-0-2, Kropff 4-0-10, Carroll 1-0-2, McConomy 2-1-5, Swanson, Parlatore 5-0-10, D. Shea, M. Shea 2-0-4, Collin 4-1-10

Caribou 6 15 21 28

MDI 19 35 54 67

3-pt. goals: Bouchard, Hand 2, Phelps 2, Kropff 2, Collin

View stories by school

  1. Ellsworth police chief abruptly resignsEllsworth police chief abruptly resigns
  2. Nor’easter blankets Maine, collapses UMaine’s Mahaney DomeNor’easter blankets Maine, collapses UMaine’s Mahaney Dome
  3. Firms that sell off manufacturing gear buy shuttered Maine millFirms that sell off manufacturing gear buy shuttered Maine mill
  4. ‘Alberta clipper’ to dump New Year’s Eve snow in Bangor‘Alberta clipper’ to dump New Year’s Eve snow in Bangor
  5. Why it is so hard for midcoast residents to find a decent place to rentWhy it is so hard for midcoast residents to find a decent place to rent