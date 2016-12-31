At Bar Harbor, the Trojans manufactured a 20-point halftime advantage en route to the win.

Graham Good spearheaded a balanced effort for Mount Desert Island with 12 points. Russell Kropff, Devin Parlatore and Derek Collin tossed in 10 points apiece.

Tharen Hand and Parker Deprey led Caribou with eight points each.

Caribou: Bouchard 2-1-6, Caverhill, Berkoski, Paul, Hand 3-0-8, Rosado, Findlen 1-4-6, Deprey 4-0-8, Anderson

MDI: Phelps 2-0-6, Reeves, Rich 1-0-2, Good 6-0-12, Lee 2-0-4, Snurkowski 1-0-2, Kropff 4-0-10, Carroll 1-0-2, McConomy 2-1-5, Swanson, Parlatore 5-0-10, D. Shea, M. Shea 2-0-4, Collin 4-1-10

Caribou 6 15 21 28

MDI 19 35 54 67

3-pt. goals: Bouchard, Hand 2, Phelps 2, Kropff 2, Collin