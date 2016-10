At Husson University in Bangor, Alvaro Valls netted two goals to help John Bapst improve to 9-1 with the win over Caribou.

Darren Hanscom, Tanner Ackley, Owen Lynch and Santi Tijerina added goals for the Crusaders. Paul Branch had three assists and Hanscom had two.

Caribou falls to 1-7-1.