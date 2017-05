At Houlton, Pat Howe tossed a one-hitter while striking out seven as Houlton triumphed in five innings.

Nick Botting collected two hits while driving in three runs for the Shiretowners. Thomas Prescott, Cameron Graham, Colby Callnan, Isia Bouchard and Keegan Gentle had two hits apiece for Houlton.

Alex Ezzy singled for Caribou.

Caribou 000 00 — 0

Houlton 530 02 — 10

Poitras, Soucy (2) and Hixon; Howe and Phillips