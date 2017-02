At Houlton, Aspen Flewelling scored 21 points including four 3-pointers to lead Houlton past Caribou.

Kolleen Bouchard had 14 points 8 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Shiretowners.

Gabrielle Marquis paced Caribou with 12 points.

Caribou (4-12) 8 22 28 35

Houlton (14-1) 18 38 59 79

3 pt goals: Marquis 3, Doucette, McGlaughlin, Stratton; Flewelling 3, Bouchard, Worthley