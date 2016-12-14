At Fort Kent, the Vikings outscored the Warriors 20-14 in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit and earn the win.

Alex Bouchard led Caribou (1-1) with 22 points, while Parker Deprey tossed in 15 points and Austin Findlen added nine.

Jacob Daigle connected for 22 points to pace Fort Kent (0-1) and Caleb Delisle tallied 10 points.

Caribou: Bouchard 7-6-22, Deprey 6-1-15, Findlen 3-1-9, Paul 2-1-5, Hand 2-1-5, Rosado 1-0-2, Berkoski, Marrero

Fort Kent: Jacob Daigle 10-2-22, Delisle 3-4-10, Rocheleau 2-0-6, Hills 2-1-6, Soucy 2-2-6, Schlott 1-0-3, Pettingill 1-0-2, Paradis, Ouellette

3-pt. goals: Bouchard 2, Findlen 2, Deprey 2; Rocheleau 2, Hills, Schlott

Caribou 21 32 38 58

Fort Kent 13 29 41 55

JV: Fort Kent 41-37