BOYS BASKETBALL

Caribou 58 at Fort Kent 55

Dec. 14, 2016, at 9:29 p.m.

At Fort Kent, the Vikings outscored the Warriors 20-14 in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit and earn the win.

Alex Bouchard led Caribou (1-1) with 22 points, while Parker Deprey tossed in 15 points and Austin Findlen added nine.

Jacob Daigle connected for 22 points to pace Fort Kent (0-1) and Caleb Delisle tallied 10 points.

Caribou: Bouchard 7-6-22, Deprey 6-1-15, Findlen 3-1-9, Paul 2-1-5, Hand 2-1-5, Rosado 1-0-2, Berkoski, Marrero

Story continues below advertisement.

Fort Kent: Jacob Daigle 10-2-22, Delisle 3-4-10, Rocheleau 2-0-6, Hills 2-1-6, Soucy 2-2-6, Schlott 1-0-3, Pettingill 1-0-2, Paradis, Ouellette

3-pt. goals: Bouchard 2, Findlen 2, Deprey 2; Rocheleau 2, Hills, Schlott

Caribou 21 32 38 58

Fort Kent 13 29 41 55

JV: Fort Kent 41-37

View stories by school

  1. El Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked to change directionsEl Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked to change directions
  2. Maine men lose licenses after allegedly removing eggs from female lobsters
  3. Man who lost wallet with $1,200 inside gets it back with help from Maine policeMan who lost wallet with $1,200 inside gets it back with help from Maine police
  4. Former Maine police officer to be sentenced for attempting to send nude photos to minorFormer Maine police officer to be sentenced for attempting to send nude photos to minor
  5. Biomass bailout to restart former Covanta plants, boost Aroostook generatorsBiomass bailout to restart former Covanta plants, boost Aroostook generators