At Ellsworth, in a rematch of last year’s Class B North semifinal, the Eagles used a strong second half to edge the Vikings.

Ellsworth was led by Bryce Harmon who had 19 points, Jackson Curtis provided 13 points and 7 rebounds and Zach Harris added 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Caribou was led by Alex Bouchard who had 16 points and Austin Findlen who netted 14.

Caribou: A. Bouchard 6-3-16, C. Caverhill, J. Berkoski 3-0-8, J. Paul 1-0-2, T. Hand, N. Rosado, S. Curtis, A. Findlen 6-2-14, D. Marrero, P. Deprey 4-0-9, C. Anderson

Ellsworth: D. Grindle, B. Smith, D. Taplin 1-0-3, Z. Harris 3-1-10, T. Mahon 2-0-5, S. Giffin, B. Harmon 5-9-19, T. Folmer, J. Hamilton 1-0-2, C. Crawford, J. Curtis 4-5-13, D. Carter, A. McCullough

Caribou 10 21 28 49

Ellsworth 6 17 34 52

3-pt. goals: A. Bouchard, J. Berkoski 2, P. Deprey, D. Taplin, Z. Harris-3, T. Mahon