BOYS BASKETBALL

Caribou 49 at Ellsworth 52

Jan. 02, 2017, at 8:04 p.m.

At Ellsworth, in a rematch of last year’s Class B North semifinal, the Eagles used a strong second half to edge the Vikings.

Ellsworth was led by Bryce Harmon who had 19 points, Jackson Curtis provided 13 points and 7 rebounds and Zach Harris added 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Caribou was led by Alex Bouchard who had 16 points and Austin Findlen who netted 14.

Caribou: A. Bouchard 6-3-16, C. Caverhill, J. Berkoski 3-0-8, J. Paul 1-0-2, T. Hand, N. Rosado, S. Curtis, A. Findlen 6-2-14, D. Marrero, P. Deprey 4-0-9, C. Anderson

Ellsworth: D. Grindle, B. Smith, D. Taplin 1-0-3, Z. Harris 3-1-10, T. Mahon 2-0-5, S. Giffin, B. Harmon 5-9-19, T. Folmer, J. Hamilton 1-0-2, C. Crawford, J. Curtis 4-5-13, D. Carter, A. McCullough

Caribou 10 21 28 49

Ellsworth 6 17 34 52

3-pt. goals: A. Bouchard, J. Berkoski 2, P. Deprey, D. Taplin, Z. Harris-3, T. Mahon

View stories by school

  1. What to expect from LePage’s last Maine budget proposalWhat to expect from LePage’s last Maine budget proposal
  2. Police identify woman charged with New Year’s day stabbing in PortlandPolice identify woman charged with New Year’s day stabbing in Portland
  3. New Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in PortlandNew Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in Portland
  4. Phippsburg man in custody following overnight standoff
  5. Maine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnightMaine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnight