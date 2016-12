At Presque Isle, Riley Kinney’s goal off a Connor Demerchant assist to give the Wildcats the lead for goal in the win over the Windjammers.

Denny Young scored two goals, including a shorthanded tally, and Torey Levesque scored the other goal for Presque Isle. Andre Daigle made 16 saves.

Camden Hills had taken a 2-1 lead on second-period goals by Thomas Griebel and Bryce Tyler, who added an assist. Matt Czuchra racked up 28 saves.