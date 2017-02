At Orono, Jacob Gallon’s goal 2:21 into overtime lifted the second-ranked Black Bears past No. 7 Camden Hills of Rockport.

Josh Wheeler and Austin Sheehan had the other goals for Old Town/Orono while Jacob Dubay, Tyler Wheeler, Ben Allen-Rahill and Gallon each tallied an assist. Brendan Gassway made 22 saves on 24 shots.

Kieron Lydon and Jack Morse scored the goals for the Windjammers, with Will Davee and Dan Lydon picking up assists. Matt Czuchra saved 34 of 37 shots.