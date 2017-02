At Newport, Kassie Krul tossed in 24 points and Charlotte Messer 20 to lead the Windjammers of Rockport past the Warriors.

Kristina Kelly added 15 points for Camden Hills.

Sidney Moore had 15 points and Olivia Brown 14 for Nokomis.

Camden Hills 9 33 58 76

Nokomis 19 27 39 53