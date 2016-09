At Brewer, the Windjammers of Rockport scored three second-half goals en route to the victory over Brewer.

Kassie Krul had a goal plus an assist for 5-0 Camden Hills, while Charlotte Messer and Ella Peirce had the other goals. Isabelle Lang saved all three shots.

Rose McLaughlin had 17 saves on 20 shots for 2-3 Brewer.

JV: Camden Hills 1-0