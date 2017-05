At Bangor, Madi Drake collected three hits as Bangor defeated Camden Hills of Rockport.

Page Cadorette and Megan Conner contributed two singles apiece for Bangor.

Lauren Miller and Maggie Wickenden singled for Camden Hills

Camden 112 00 — 4 2 1

Bangor 423 1x — 10 11 1

Long and Brown; Cunningham, Cadorette (4) and Kimball