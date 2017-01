At East Millinocket, Justin Thompson poured in 28 points to power the Wolverines by the Blue Devils.

Riley Dionne chipped in with 15 points for Schenck and Chris King netted 14 to go with 10 rebounds.

Brian Gillespie paced Calais with 16 points and Nathan Smith added 12.

For Schenck Justin Thompson had 28 points, Riley Dionne 15, Chris King 14 and 10 rebounds

Calais: Brian Gillespie 16, Nathan Smith 12 points.

Schenck 9 26 57 75

Calais 18 22 31 54

JV: Calais 64-48