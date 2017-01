Due to a power outage, the Calais-Lee Academy game was played in Lincoln and the Pandas came out with their eighth victory in nine games behind Tony Chu’s game-high 23 points and Nathan Gilman’s 16.

Branden Gillespie had a team-high 19 points for Calais and Addison Coty chipped in 17 for the 2-6 Blue Devils.

Calais 12 26 38 59

Lee Academy12 25 46 65

3-point field goals: Bassett 3, Collins , Socabasin; Yeh, Hsu, Huang, Gilman