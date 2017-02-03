GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calais 74 at Woodland 41

Feb. 03, 2017, at 10:14 p.m.

At Baileyville,  Lauren Cook led the Blue Devils with 23 points as they defeated Woodland.

Sydney Farrar added 22 points and Olivia Huckins chipped in 19.

Jennie Cox paced the Dragons with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Shawna Monk added nine points.

Calais: Tirrell 3-0-9; Bacon 0-1-1; Farrar 9-3-22; Huckins 9-0-19; Doten 1-0-2; Cook 9-0-23

Woodland: Russell 3-0-7; Cox 8-5-21; Beers 0-1-1; Cook 1-0-3; Monk 4-1-9

Calais: 18 39 61 74

Woodland: 14 23 34 41

3-point goals: Tirrell, Farrar, Huckins, Cook 5; Russell, Cook

