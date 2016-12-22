BOYS BASKETBALL

Calais 52 at Woodland 58

Dec. 22, 2016, at 9:26 p.m.

At Woodland, Riley Russell netted 22 points to lead Woodland past Calais.

Drew Hayward scored 19 points and Kalob Moody 10 for the Dragons. Moody also had eight rebounds while Matthew Miller and Sabre Phillips each collected nine rebounds.

Brandon Gillespie paced Calais with 22 points. Blake Collins added 11 and Addison Coty 10.

Calais: Bassett 1-0-3,  Gillespie 5-12-22,  Coty 5-0-10, Collins 3-2-11, Socobasin 2-0-6, Smith

Woodland: Miller 2-1-5,  Hayward 6-7-19, Phelps 1-0-2, Moody 1-7-10 , Russell 7-2-22, Plissey, Gardner

Calais 6 15 29 52

Woodland 13 25 36 58

3-point goals: Bassett, Collins 3, Socobasin 2; Moody, Russel (6)

