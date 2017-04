Calais (1-0) def. Sumner​(0-1) 3-2

Singles: Haley Donovan (C) def. Nicole Forni 8-0, Gina Bybee (S) def. Marissa Mitchell 9-7, Becca Grinnan (S) def. Elizabeth Harjo 8-2; Doubles: Julia Edgerly-Emily Doten (C) by forfeit, Cassidy Johnson-Jayda Pellerin (C) by forfeit.