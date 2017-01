At East Sullivan, Yosie Shteirman tallied 18 points to lead the Tigers past Calais.

Colby McLean scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter during which Sumner outscored Calais 27-15.

Brandon Gillespie paced Calais with 21 points.

Calais 10 25 35 50

Sumner 10 19 34 61

Calais: Bassett 1-0-2, Gillespie 8-5-21, Coty 4-0-8, Hornbrook 3-1-8, Collins 2-0-6, Smith 0-1-1, Socobasin 2-0-4

Sumner: Brooks 4-0-9, Colson 0-2-2, Shteirman 7-1-18, Parker 2-3-7, McLean 6-4-17, Christiansen 3-2-8

3-point goals: Brooks, McLean, Hornbrook; Shteirman 3, Collins 2