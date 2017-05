Calais 4, Shead 0

(First match) Singles: Haley Donovan (C) def. Mackenzie Hansen 8-0, Emily Doten (C) def. Kaylie Robertson 8-1; Doubles: Marisa Mitchell-Julia Edgerly (C) def. Roxanna MacGregor-Madison Greenlaw 8-0, Jayda Pellerin-Cassidy Johnson (C) def. Maleeka Barnes-Ryleigh Andrews 8-2

Calais (10-2) 4, Shead (0-7) 0

(Second match) Singles: Haley Donovan (C) def. Mackenzie Hansen 8-0, Emily Doten (C) def. Kaylie Robertson 8-1; Doubles: Marisa Mitchell-Julia Edgerly (C) def. Madison Greenlaw-Roxanna MacGregor 8-3, Jayda Pellerin-Cassidy Johnson(C) def. Maleeka Barnes/Ryleigh Andrews 8-0