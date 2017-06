At Guilford, Jewel Lamb compiled 12 strikeouts for the seventh-ranked Pirates as they defeated No. 10 Calais.

Erin Speed tripled twice to drive in two runs while Alivia Hunt plated another run with a triple for PCHS. Lamb and Caroline Goggin added two singles.

Kylie Donovan paced Calais with two singles and an RBI and Kendra Parks a triple.