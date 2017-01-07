At Harrington, Madison Leighton netted 13 points to give the Knights the edge over Calais.

Kirstin Kennedy contributed nine points for Narraguagus.

For Calais, Sydney Farrer tossed in 13 points while Lauren Cook scored 11 points.

Calais: Farrer 4-5-13, Cook 5-0-11, Hutchins 3-0-7, Maxwell 2-0-5, Bacon 1-1-3, Tirrell 1-0-2

Narraguagus: Leighton 5-3-13, Kennedy 3-3-9, C. Reynolds 4-0-8, L. Perry 2-4-8, Joyce 1-3-5, K. Alley 2-0-4, Toppin 1-1-3

Calais 6 18 27 41

Narraguagus 6 29 38 50

3-point goals: Cook, Maxwell, Hutchins