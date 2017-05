At Lincoln, Kim Voisine doubled in two runs to lead the Lynx past Calais.

Emily Page knocked in two runs with a single for 5-0 Mattanawcook Academy while Katey Totman homered and hit an RBI single. Courtney Gordon contributed a two-run double and a single. Haley McLaughlin recorded 13 strikeouts.

Olivia Huckins singled for 1-3 Calais.

Calais 100 010 — 2 4 3

M.A. 131 405 — 14 16 3

Huckins and McLellan; Page and McLaughlin