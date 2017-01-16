BOYS BASKETBALL

Calais 27 at Machias 66

Jan. 16, 2017, at 9:08 p.m.

At Machias, James Mersereau (22 points, 11 rebounds) scored his 1,000th career point in Machias’ win over Calais.

Jacob Godfrey tallied 23 points and 21 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Branden Gillespie paced Calais with 12 points.

Calais: Gillespie 4-4-12, Collins 2-0-5, Critchely 1-0-2, Basset 1-0-2, Nicholes 1-0-2, Coty 1-0-2, Moore 0-1-1, Newell 0-1-1, Smith, Richard, Socabasin

Machias: Godfrey 9-5-23, Mersereau 9-4-22, Grant 4-0-11, Anthony 2-0-4, Massaad 1-0-2, Holland 1-0-2, Marotta 1-0-2, A. Wentzell, T. Wentzell, Hanscom, Johnson, Albert, Eaton, Dray, M. Mersereau,

Calais 10 17 23 27

Machias 17 33 48 66

3-pt. goals: Grant 3, Collins

 

View stories by school

  1. Woman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs homeWoman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs home
  2. Maine pulp and paper trade group dissolves after half a century
  3. Snow possible for parts of Maine midweekSnow possible for parts of Maine midweek
  4. 4-year-old boy dies after Windham crash
  5. Justice overturns tax abatements granted on Amish barns in Aroostook CountyJustice overturns tax abatements granted on Amish barns in Aroostook County