At Machias, James Mersereau (22 points, 11 rebounds) scored his 1,000th career point in Machias’ win over Calais.

Jacob Godfrey tallied 23 points and 21 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Branden Gillespie paced Calais with 12 points.

Calais: Gillespie 4-4-12, Collins 2-0-5, Critchely 1-0-2, Basset 1-0-2, Nicholes 1-0-2, Coty 1-0-2, Moore 0-1-1, Newell 0-1-1, Smith, Richard, Socabasin

Machias: Godfrey 9-5-23, Mersereau 9-4-22, Grant 4-0-11, Anthony 2-0-4, Massaad 1-0-2, Holland 1-0-2, Marotta 1-0-2, A. Wentzell, T. Wentzell, Hanscom, Johnson, Albert, Eaton, Dray, M. Mersereau,

Calais 10 17 23 27

Machias 17 33 48 66

3-pt. goals: Grant 3, Collins