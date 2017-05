At Lee, Kendra Parks recorded a single, double and three RBIs to lead Calais by Lee in the second game of a doubleheader.

Ivy McLellan, Faith Tirrell, Abby Downing and Libby Bitar all had two hits apiece for Lee (6-6). Brynne Lander chipped in with a hit and three RBIs.

Cheyenne Moody hit a run-producing single for Lee (0-13).

Calais 221 546 — 20 14 4

Lee 000 220 — 4 5 4

Huckins and Mitchell; Gadue and Dodge