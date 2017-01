At Houlton, Kolleen Bouchard racked up 40 points as Houlton knocked off Calais.

Bouchard also had six assists and six rebounds for the Shiretowners. Makayla Watson tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sydney Farrar paced Calais with 17 points. Lauren Cook scored 15 and Faith Tirrell and Olivia Huckins 10 apiece.

Calais (7-3) 12 32 40 54

Houlton (8-0) 20 33 45 66