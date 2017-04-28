At East Machias, Kylee Atwood collected four singles and two RBIs among a 17-hit attack as the Golden Bucks improved to 5-0.

Katelyn Saunders fired a two-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks for Bucksport, which received three singles and three RBIs from Darian Jellison. Makenzie Smith drove in three runs with two singles and Saunders contributed two doubles.

Paige Preston and Brecken Barker singled for Washington Academy.

Bucksport 008 43 — 15 17 1

Washington Acad. 000 00 — 0 2 1

Saunders and Smith; Day and Steeves