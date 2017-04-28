BASEBALL

Bucksport 1 at Washington Acad. 0

April 28, 2017, at 10:22 p.m.

At Bucksport, Matt Vincent pitched a two-hit shutout as the Golden Bucks edged Zaine Fitzsimmons and the Raiders.

Vincent struck out eight and walked two, while Fitzsimmons scattered three hits in a tough setback.

Cam Grindle’s seventh-inning double scored Vincent with the game’s only run. Jake Ames and Tyson Gray also singled.

Kade Feeney and Fin Furth singled for Washington Academy of East Machias.

Bucksport 000 000 1 — 1 3 0

Washington Acad. 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Vincent and Grindle; Fitzsimmons and Scoville

