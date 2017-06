At East Sullivan, Katelin Saunders allowed just three hits while striking out seven to pace Bucksport.

Hannah Ashmore connected for a bases-clearing double for the Golden Bucks.

Maddie Bierman paced Sumner with a double and a run scored.

Bucksport 346 004 — 17 10 1

Sumner 000 021 — 3 3 8

Saunders and Smith; Hanna and Perry