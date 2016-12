At East Sullivan, Andy Allen scored a game-high 29 points to lead Bucksport past Sumner.

Tyson Gray contributed 12 points for the Golden Bucks.

Issiac Christiansen had 18 points and eight rebounds and Colby McLean 13 points for Sumner.

Bucksport 4 20 39 59

Sumner 15 27 42 52