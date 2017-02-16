At Guilford, Cam Kane scored 22 points and Bryce Gilbert had 21 to lead seven seed Piscataquis Community High School past No. 10 Bucksport.

Kane and Gilbert combined for 11 3-pointers. Damyan True had 12 points for PCHS.

Andy Allan’s 19 points paced the Bucks. Chase Carmichael added eight points and Tyson Gray had seven more.

Bucksport: Ashley, Stegner 2-0-6, Carmichael 2-4-8, Allan 5-7-19, Wight, Davenport, Soucie, Grindle, Gray 3-1-7, Donnell 2-1-5, Brawn 2-0-4, Russell, Hurd-Chase.

PCHS: Cooley, Kane 7-2-22, Drew 3-0-6, Gilbert, 7-2-21 True 2-8-12, White 1-0-2 , Bagley, Kimball

Bucksport 13 24 33 49

PCHS 15 33 41 63

3-point goals: Stegner 2, Allan 2; Kane 6, Gilbert 5