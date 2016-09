At Lincoln, John Farrington and Bailey Markie had two goals apiece as Mattanawcook edged Bucksport.

The duo scored back to back second half goals for the Lynx to snap a 2-2 tie. Corbett Arnold had eight saves on 13 shots for Mattanawcook.

Tristan McGraw and Danny Bunker had the goals for Bucksport. Andy Allen saved 24 of 33 shots.